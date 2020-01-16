Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $10 Billion Rare Earth Metals Market

Rare Earth Metals Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product Type (Cerium, Lanthanum, Neodymium, Praseodymium, Yttrium, Dysprosium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium, Terbium and others) and by Application (Permanent Magnets, Metal Alloys, Catalysts, Polishing Rare, Phosphors, Glass Additives, Ceramics and Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

The Visiongain report analyst commented: Rare Earth Metals market is expected to witness a high growth on account of ongoing plans of many companies in various applications. Nowadays, rare earth metals have become integral to many industrial, commercial and residential purposes. Though rare earth metals are used in very small volumes, they provide high performance or longevity benefits. Through the development of new products and technologies traditional applications will continue to generate significant demand for rare earth metal market.

Production of hybrid electric vehicles and full electric vehicles is projected to increase from 2.4 million units in 2016 to over 11.2 million units in 2026 as almost all major automotive manufacturers have developed HEV and EV models. This relative growth in the electric vehicle production is likely to drive the demand for rare earth metals such as neodymium-iron-boron magnets. Moreover, application of several rare earth metals in the automotive industry will generate huge demand for the market in the future. Lanthanum is widely utilised in the manufacturing of rechargeable batteries in hybrid cars, fluid catalytic cracking catalysts to produce gasoline, as a glass for camera, lenses, laser and x-ray films to reduce radiation exposure.

Report highlights

• 166 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of Key Players in Rare Earth Metals

• Alkane Resources Ltd

• Arafura Resources

• China Minmetals Rare Earth Co.,

• Canada Rare Earth Corporation

• Neo Performance Materials Inc

• Lynas Corporation Ltd

• Iluka Resources Limited.

• China Northern Rare Earth (Group)

• High-Tech Co.,Ltd,

• Galaxy Resources Limited

• Critical Elements Corp.

• Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

• Global Rare Earth Metals Market Outlook and Analysis From 2020-2030

• Rare Earth Metals Type Market Forecasts And Analysis From 2020-2030

• Cerium Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Lanthanum Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Neodymium Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Praseodymium Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Yttrium Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Dysprosium Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Samarium Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Europium Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Gadolinium Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Terbium Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Other Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Rare Earth Metals Application Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2020-2030

• Permanent Magnets Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Metal alloys Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Catalysts Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Polishing Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Phosphors Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Glass Additives Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Ceramics Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Other Application Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Regional Rare Earth Metals Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2020-2030

• North America Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Europe Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of World Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2020-2030

Companies covered in the report include:

