France-based Managing Partner to lead Boyden's international growth in flourishing industry

Boyden, a premier global talent advisory and leadership solutions firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, announced it has named Anita Pouplard, a Managing Partner of Boyden France, as the Leader of its newly formulated Global Private Equity Venture Capital Practice, effective immediately.

Ms. Pouplard, a trusted advisor to the C-suite and boards, has completed numerous international search assignments over the past 20 years. A large share of her client work is in fast-growing sectors with large volumes in investment by PE and VC firms in technology, digital transformation, SaaS, Internet of Things, fintech and cleantech/greentech.

"Anita was our board's unanimous choice to lead our Global Private Equity and Venture Capital Practice, which has been growing for several years in succession," said Trina Gordon, President CEO of Boyden. "Her vision, multisector expertise and impressive cross-border assignments are all important qualities to further build this key practice as we enter the new decade."

"With the continuing growth of private equity and venture capital, combined with an overall talent shortage, driving the growth of portfolio firms and ultimately maximizing returns requires expertise in solving human capital challenges," said Ms. Pouplard. "Our global footprint and three lines of business make Boyden the partner of choice to address leadership strategies in the PE and VC industries. We're continuing to focus on securing our clients' investments by recruiting leaders who will be decisive in resolving immediate challenges, while balancing caution with innovation to optimize performance in the longer term."

In 2019, total global private equity funds closed at U.S. $595 billion, marking the fourth year in a row of more than $500 billion, according to analysis by Prequin Ltd. However, in the throes of growth, PE and VC firms and their portfolio companies face significant challenges, including attracting and retaining the right talent to manage increasing complexities. This issue is discussed by Pouplard and other leading Boyden partners, PE firms and experts in Boyden's recently released report, Executive Monitor: Private Equity and the Industrial Sector.

Ms. Pouplard holds a postgraduate degree in marketing from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Polytechnic in the United Kingdom. She is fluent in French and English.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

