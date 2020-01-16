The "2020 DNA Purification Dashboard Series 1 NA EU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
DNA purification is one of the few basic methods ubiquitous among scientists using genomics techniques to investigate processes such as gene expression, genetic diversity, protein function and molecular interactions. As life science suppliers continue to improve products and services in the DNA purification market, DNA purification experiment kits and reagents represent a significant market within the life sciences industry.
The 2020 DNA Purification Life Science Dashboard is the first in a series that characterizes the dynamic market for products for DNA purification experiments.
This 2020 Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape that is compared with data from all previous Nucleic Acid Purification Dashboards where relevant, providing an ongoing story of how the market is adapting to new products, new competitors and new sales and marketing strategies.
The 2020 DNA Purification Dashboard was developed from responses to a 24-question survey completed by 644 scientists located in North America and Europe.
This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the DNA purification market as a whole as well as for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:
- Gel extraction
- Post-reaction cleanup (i.e. PCR, enzyme digestion)
- Plasmid DNA minipreps (1-2 ml culture)
- Plasmid DNA midipreps (5-50 ml culture)
- Plasmid DNA maxipreps (100 ml culture or more)
- Genomic DNA from cells or tissue
- Genomic DNA from whole blood
- Genomic DNA from FFPE tissue
- Cell-free DNA extraction
- NGS library prep (DNA)
This report is focused on the use of DNA purification products in the life science research market.
The following suppliers were surveyed for this report:
- Agilent/Stratagene
- Bio-Rad
- EpiGentek
- Macherey Nagel
- MilliporeSigma/Merck
- New England Biolabs
- Norgen Biotek
- Omega BioTek
- Perkin Elmer
- Promega
- Qiagen/SABiosciences
- Roche Applied Science/Kappa Biosystems
- TaKaRa/Clontech
- Thermo Fisher Scientific/Life Technologies/Invitrogen/Ambion/Pierce
- Zymo Research
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Dashboard At A Glance
- Market Opportunity Matrix
- Respondents Qualification
- Demographics
- Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques
- Frequency of Performance: DNA Purification
- Co-Performance: DNA Purification Experiments Life Science Techniques
- Manual vs. Automated DNA Purification Handling
- Throughput, Growth Rates, Price Monthly Spend
- Market Size
- Percent of Spend with Suppliers by Segment (Share of Budget)
- Customer Satisfaction Interest in Switching
- Purchase Decision Factors: Product Features
- Primary Downstream Application
- Desired Product Changes
- Appendix I: Supporting Data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oky3iq
