Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 378.72p INCLUDING current year revenue 385.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.85p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---