WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.01.2020 | 12:25
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 13

 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 15-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                    378.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                  385.83p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                    372.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                  379.85p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---
