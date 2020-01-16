

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) announced that John Clendening has departed his roles as executive and member of the Board, due to differences in views on the scope of his authority as CEO. The company expects to announce a new CEO by the end of January.



Blucora has established an interim Office of the CEO to lead the company. This will be comprised of Executive Leadership Team members Enrique Vasquez, Curtis Campbell, Todd Mackay and Ann Bruder.



Blucora anticipates reporting fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings results in mid-February.



