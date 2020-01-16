Exclaimer Appoints Heath Davies as New CEO

Exclaimer has appointed Heath Davies as its new chief executive as David Ferguson stands down at the end of January 2020

FARNBOROUGH, England, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer, the recognised global market leader in email signature management solutions, has appointed Heath Davies as CEO, replacing former chief executive David Ferguson. Davies started his new position on 6 January 2020, with Ferguson supporting him through the management transition until the end of January.

In addition to continuing to drive the overall success of the organisation, Davies will be responsible for building and leading the execution of Exclaimer's long-term vision and business strategies in order to support the company's growth ambitions.

With a background in international software marketing and sales, his experience is perfectly matched to the current evolution of the Exclaimer business. Davies was appointed to the role following over twenty years of successful software management, along with proven expertise in delivering exceptional stakeholder returns.

He has joined the business following his departure from security and data loss prevention software player Clearswift, where he held the role of CEO from October 2012. Davies guided Clearswift through its sale to Swiss defence contractor RUAG Group and then more recently to US-based IT infrastructure software player HelpSystems. Prior to his role at Clearswift, Davies was also CEO at Alterian, which provides real-time customer experience software, and at IT software and service management company Sword Group.

Davies commented about his new appointment with Exclaimer, "I am very excited to be part of the Exclaimer journey. The team have already done a fantastic job serving over 75 million users and positioning the business as the de-facto provider of cloud and on-premises email signature management solutions worldwide".

Davies continued: "I see the opportunity to create a suite of products that further support our existing and new customers' ambitions to address brand management, compliance, and data analytics in a more multi-channel environment."

Executive Chairman, John Hawkins, commented about Exclaimer's latest CEO appointment, "I'm delighted we've found in Heath a CEO with deep experience in both the tech and sales sectors. He has all the credentials needed to lead the growth of Exclaimer as it continues to provide innovative email signature solutions to our global customer base."

About Exclaimer

For nearly 20 years, Exclaimer has been the recognized global market leader in on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange and G Suite. Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 75 million users in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077872/Exclaimer_Heath_Davies.jpg