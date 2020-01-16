Technavio has been monitoring the global olive oil market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by 485.64 thousand tonnes during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global olive oil market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 111-page research report with TOC on "Olive Oil Market Analysis Report by Application (Culinary usage and Other purpose), by Geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

Increasing awareness of the health benefits of olive oil and innovations in the packaging of olive oil are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Olive oil is extensively being used as a tasty alternative to conventional edible oils due to its health benefits. It is a rich concentrated source of monosaturated fat called oleic acid, which helps in reducing inflammation. It has antioxidants that lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease. Olive oil is also effective in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and prevents type 2 diabetes, stomach cancer and ulcers. In addition, it also helps fight against depression and osteoporosis. Thus, awareness of the health benefits of olive oil is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Olive Oil Market Companies:

AVRIL

AVRIL is headquartered in France and offers gourmet olive oil products under the brand LESIEUR. The company also provides LESIEUR CRISTAL: JAWHARA and MABROUKA, Guénard: FRENCH OLIVE OIL. This diverse range of olive oils are available through its subsidiary named, Costa d'Oro.

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP is headquartered in Spain and offers a wide range of olive oils under its flagship brand, BORGES. The company also provides ITLV: Extra Virgin olive oil and Olive Oil Selecto, Ortalli: Olio Extravergine Di Oliva, and other products.

Bright Food

Bright Food is headquartered in China and offers a wide variety of olive oil products under the brand, Filippo Berio. The company launched a new product named 100% Italian extra virgin olive oil under this brand in the UK market in September 2016.

DEOLEO

DEOLEO is headquartered in the US. The company offers olive oil products worldwide under its famous brands BERTOLLI, CARAPELLI, Carbonell, Koipe Sol, Hojiblanca, Sasso, Figaro, and others.

SOVENA

SOVENA is headquartered in the US and offers a wide range of olive oil products through its well-known brands such as Olivari, ANDORINHA, OLIVEIRA DA SERRA, TRI-FRI, FONTOLIVA, and VÊGÊ.

Olive Oil Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Culinary usage

Other purpose

Olive Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

