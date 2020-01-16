

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in eight months in December, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.1 percent increase in November.



The latest inflation was the highest since April, when it was 1.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1 percent annually in December, following a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged up 0.2 percent in December, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX