

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $292 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $3.67 billion from $3.65 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $313 Mln. vs. $271 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.



