Mycronic Receives the First Order for a SLX Mask Writer

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received the first order for the new SLX mask writer from a customer in Asia. The customer operates in the semiconductor industry and has previous generation mask writers from Mycronic. The order is valued between USD 4 and 5 million and delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

The laser-based SLX mask writer was launched at the end of October 2019 to meet a rising demand for low-end photomasks for the semiconductor industry driven by long term trends as well as to support an upcoming replacement and modernization cycle. This segment is very important in the production of semiconductors, accounting for 70-75% of all photomasks produced. The SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as the display mask writers, which includes the recently launched Evo control platform.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacture of photomasks within different areas of application. These are display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets), semiconductor manufacturing and applications within multi-purpose, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.

"It is very gratifying to receive the first SLX order from a well-established semiconductor manufacturer shortly after launching the product. This confirms that our close collaboration with the leading players in the industry has resulted in an attractive production solution", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

