Full roster of Vancouver conferences for January

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) (OTCQB: HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company recently began trading today on the US Over-the-Counter market under the ticker HGGOF, in addition to HighGold's primary stock exchange listing on the TSX Venture exchange.

"We understand the importance to our US investors of having a US quoting and trading platform. To that end, we are very pleased to offer this option to our current US shareholders and those we hope will become shareholders now that we are on this over-the-counter platform," commented HighGold CEO Darwin Green. "The Company is currently working toward DTC (Depository Trust Company) eligibility for greater efficiency in clearing trades for those who trade HighGold through the OTC platform."

HighGold will also be attending several conferences being held in Vancouver in January:

Friday Jan. 17/Saturday Jan. 18

Vancouver Metals Investor Forum at the Hotel Georgia

HighGold presentation Friday Jan. 17, 2:30pm

Sunday Jan. 19/Monday Jan. 20

Vancouver Resource Investor Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Monday Jan 20 - Thurs Jan 23

AME Roundup at Canada Place, West Building

HighGold featured in the core shack Monday January 20 and Tuesday January 21

HighGold technical presentation Thursday Jan 23, 11:15am

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on premier high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in south-central Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful stewardship of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

On Behalf of HighGold Mining Inc.

"Darwin Green"

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the HighGold Mining Inc. website at www.highgoldmining.com, or contact:

Darwin Green, President & CEO or Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations

Phone: 1-604-629-1165 or North American toll-free 1-855-629-1165

Email: information@highgoldmining.com.

Website: www.highgoldmining.com

Twitter: @HighgoldMining

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future Johnson Tract exploration, the Company's Canadian gold projects and other future plans, objectives or expectations are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51563