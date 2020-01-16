MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Announces THC-V Skinny Cannabinoid Project Varin for THC-V Nanoparticles and Glycosides

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid science forward company developing unique infusion technologies and cannabinoid delivery systems, today announces Project Varin, a program to develop new delivery systems for Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V). THC-V is becoming known within the cannabinoid sciences arena as the "Skinny Cannabinoid" due to its purported appetite suppression qualities, and its possible use as a treatment against obesity-associated glucose intolerance. THC-V is a rare cannabinoid found in the Cannabis Sativa plant. THC-V is not scheduled as a controlled substance at the federal level and is only recently available in the marketplace.

Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of MCTC Holdings, Inc. commented: "THC-V is so rare and difficult to obtain, it is currently valued at around $500,000 per kilogram, which is approximately ten times the price of gold. In order for the marketplace to utilize this potentially beneficial exotic cannabinoid, new delivery systems will need to be developed to allow the amount of THC-V administered to be efficiently utilized by the human body. This issue of bioavailability has been a significant ongoing concern for the industry relative to many cannabinoids, but with the rarity of THC-V, the need for efficient delivery is hugely amplified. It is our goal to solve this pressing industry issue. Based on our already completed laboratory accomplishments and our patent-pending technologies, we believe this goal is within our reach."

The primary goal of this groundbreaking research by MCTC will be to develop THC-V delivery methods that significantly improve bioavailability. In the first stage of the program, which started this week, researchers plan to produce THC-V polymeric nanoparticles and nanofibers based on the Company's patent-pending technologies. Over the past few months, the Company has realized considerable success in producing Cannabidiol (CBD) particles, which the Company's researchers believe is highly leverageable relative to THC-V particle creation. In the second phase of development, which is scheduled to begin in March of 2020, the Company plans to apply its ongoing cannabinoid glycosides research to THC-V, in order to produce THC-V with unparalleled levels of availability at minimal usage levels.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued: "Interest in THC-V and Cannabinol (CBN) is quickly growing within the cannabinoid industry, and we believe both will be important topics throughout 2020 and beyond. With the recent availability of nearly 100% pure research quantities of these exotic cannabinoids now hitting the marketplace and the peaking interest, we believe our timing in launching Project Varin is optimal. We have made great strides in only a few months relative to cannabinoid research. We plan to apply what we have learned and our new patent-pending technologies to THC-V and eventually to CBN."

The Company has recently filed five patents on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its other new technologies. As previously announced, the Company plans to continue other areas of delivery systems research including its programs pertaining to cannabinoid glycosides, polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles and nanofibers, and its hemp extract-based alcohol replacement technologies.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573134/MCTC-Announces-THC-V-Skinny-Cannabinoid-Project-Varin-for-THC-V-Nanoparticles-and-Glycosides