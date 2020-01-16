The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will support half a dozen megawatt scale projects featuring solar in the Caribbean and Africa. In addition to around 42.5 MW of new solar capacity, the fund will also back the development of energy storage, waste-to-energy and biogas facilities.The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has announced plans to provide $105 million of loan financing to support the development of eight renewable energy projects, including 42.5 MW of new solar generation capacity. The projects were selected by the Abu Dhabi-based International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) under ...

