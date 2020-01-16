

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.09 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.0% to $10.86 billion from $8.55 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $10.86 Bln vs. $8.55 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

