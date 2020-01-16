Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.2393 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18591500 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 40909 EQS News ID: 954943 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 16, 2020 07:16 ET (12:16 GMT)