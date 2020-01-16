Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.8049 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25393 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 40952 EQS News ID: 955029 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 07:18 ET (12:18 GMT)