Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.9585 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9967885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 40987 EQS News ID: 955099 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 16, 2020 07:19 ET (12:19 GMT)