Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1554.9957 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40291180 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 41020 EQS News ID: 955169 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 07:20 ET (12:20 GMT)