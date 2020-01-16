Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 227.2432 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 224468 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 41037 EQS News ID: 955203 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 07:21 ET (12:21 GMT)