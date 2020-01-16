Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.8118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1745646 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 41051 EQS News ID: 955231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 07:22 ET (12:22 GMT)