Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.6118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2433416 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 41055 EQS News ID: 955239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 16, 2020 07:22 ET (12:22 GMT)