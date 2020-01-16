Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.7069 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2643858 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 41042 EQS News ID: 955213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 16, 2020 07:23 ET (12:23 GMT)