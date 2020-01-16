

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Earth's surface temperatures in 2019 were the second warmest since modern record keeping began in 1880, NASA said in its report based on independent analyses jointly conducted by it and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).



2016 was the warmest year in recorded history.



Globally, 2019 temperatures continued the earth's long-term warming trend. The past five years have been the warmest of the past 140 years, the study says.



In 2019, global temperatures were 0.98 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1951 to 1980 mean, according to scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies.



'The decade that just ended is clearly the warmest decade on record,' said GISS director Gavin Schmidt. 'Every decade since the 1960s clearly has been warmer than the one before,' he added.



'We crossed over into more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit warming territory in 2015 and we are unlikely to go back,' according to him.



Using climate models and statistical analysis of global temperature data, scientists have concluded that this increase mostly has been driven by rising emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases produced by human activities into the atmosphere.



The Arctic has warmed three times faster than the rest of the planet since 1970.



NASA's temperature analyses incorporate surface temperature measurements from more than 20,000 weather stations, ship- and buoy-based observations of sea surface temperatures, and temperature measurements from Antarctic research stations.



