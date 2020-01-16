Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.4662 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 734693 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 40926 EQS News ID: 954977 End of Announcement EQS News Service

