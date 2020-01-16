MP Brand to partner with the Portuguese Swimming Federation

MP Brand is focused on delivering world-class and technologically advanced products geared for competitive athletes; Partnership to support Portuguese Swimming Federation members & Elite Team to help maximize training and performance

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the MP Brand announced an exciting partnership with the Portuguese Swimming Federation as the exclusive swim equipment brand for the Portuguese Swimming Federation's members and Elite Team. This unique partnership is celebrated today in the "Piscinas do Jamor" pool complex.

As an Olympic discipline of excellence, swimming exemplifies values that MP Brand holds dear: a competitive and winning spirit made of a mix of innovation and dedication. MP Brand is committed to giving swimmers of all levels a platform to provide feedback and influence the design and development of products. The Portuguese Swimming Federation will be an influential voice as the MP Brand continues to innovate and provide the best in-class products.

Portuguese Swimming Federation athletes, coaches and officials will exclusively use the products designed by MP Brand during elite and member practices and competitions. Both partners will look forward to working together to prepare the Elite Team and members on their journey towards international and domestic competitions starting in early 2020.

"MP Brand is honored to become the official sponsor of the Portuguese Swimming Federation," said Todd Mitchell, Vice President of Swim at Aqua Lung. "We have the utmost respect for the work the Portuguese Federation does with the local and the national swim communities. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for us to support the athlete's goals with our world-class products, while working in tandem with the athletes to ensure we continue to innovate and advance our product offering."

Portuguese Federation President, Antonio José da Silva, says: "The partnership with FPN and MP Brand is the largest collaboration in Portuguese Swimming, which will allow athletes from the various disciplines (paralympic swimming, water polo, artistic swimming, open water, diving, masters and swimming) the use of high quality equipment. It will also be developed, a specific line of user Portugal a Nadar / MP, one of the most structuring projects of the Portuguese Swimming Federation.

The partnership will also see a dedicated MP Brand shop on location as well as an online boutique for all swimmers to purchase the whole range of MP Brand products, including the Matrix Tech Suit. The Matrix is a revolutionary new technical suit developed by a world class team of international scientists, engineers and athletes, and is FINA approved for competitive swimming.

About MP Brand

Launched in the spring of 2015, the MP Brand designed by Aqua Sphere is a shared vision to develop innovative products that are inclusive and accessible to a broader range of swimmers across the full swimming lifecycle. Combining Aqua Sphere's global product design expertise and distribution with Michael Phelps and Coach Bob Bowman's experiences at the highest levels of swim performance, the MP Brand features technical swim products leveraging proprietary technologies and performance enhancing designs. For more information, visit www.michaelphelps.com.

About the Portuguese Swimming Federation:

The Portuguese Swimming Federation (F.P.N.) is the national sports federation, who defends the values and objectives of national swimming in all its variants, as well as its development, promotion and international representation of swimming in Portugal.

F.P.N. supervises the practice of swimming, in accordance with the definition of the concept established by International Swimming Federation (F. I. N. A.).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077437/MP_Brand.jpg