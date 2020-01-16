Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2020 / 13:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.8733 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16363681 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 40895 EQS News ID: 954915 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)