Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A141LF ISIN: SE0007439112 Ticker-Symbol: 1I9 
Berlin
16.01.20
14:13  Uhr
31,300 Euro
-0,350
-1,11 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SINCH AB31,300-1,11 %