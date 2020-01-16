Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873098 ISIN: SE0000114837 Ticker-Symbol: TLLB 
Frankfurt
16.01.20
08:04 Uhr
15,910 Euro
+0,070
+0,44 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,975
16,235
15:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRELLEBORG
TRELLEBORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRELLEBORG AB15,910+0,44 %