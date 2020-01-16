

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lipari Foods, LLC expanded its recall for various wedge deli sandwiches for fear of potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria, the Food & Drug Administration said in a statement.



The original recall was initiated on January 6 following notification by JLM Manufacturing after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for Listeria. The expanded recall was also made on notification by JLM.



The expanded recall involves additional Premo and Fresh Grab brands of wedge sandwiches. Lipari Foods began shipping the products on January 3, 2020, with best by dates of January 21 and 23, 2020.



The company said it is yet to receive any reports of illness related to the recalled products.



They sandwiches were distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores in 12 states.



The affected states include Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Minnesota is the only state which was not affected in the original recall.



The company has urged consumers who have purchased these to stop consuming the products and return them to the seller.



Consuming food contaminated with listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The symptoms of listeriosis include, fever, muscle aches, and sometimes gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea.



Lipari Foods began shipping the original recall products on December 31, 2019. The affected states then included Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.



