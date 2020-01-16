CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc to Host Shareholder Update Call January 21

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK), a developer of quantum-secure encryption technology, today announced that it will host a shareholder update call on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, beginning at 4:15 pm Eastern Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1-201-689-8031. A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations at http://www.cipherloc.net.

Investors may submit questions in advance of the call for potential inclusion in a brief moderated Q&A as part of the call. Questions will be aggregated and read on the call for management to address as part of the teleconference event. Questions must be submitted to mkreps@darrowir.com no later than 12:00 pm Eastern Time on January 21 for inclusion.

A webcast replay will be available on Cipherloc's website following completion of the call at http://www.cipherloc.net until approximately April 15, 2020.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a provider of advanced encryption technology that enables better privacy and security in the quantum computing era. Our innovative solutions are based on our patented polymorphic encryption technology which adds a layer of protection to existing products, services, and applications. We deliver solutions that are secure, synergistic, and scalable across a variety of applications and markets that demand mission-critical encryption capabilities. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Cipherloc Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573247/Cipherloc-to-Host-Shareholder-Update-Call-January-21