Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has received assays for a sampling program on the Del Norte property. The property located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC is comprised of 5,830.16 ha in 13 separate claims. Decade geologists as part of the Company due diligence, checked for a south extension to the gold-silver bearing structure identified and to confirm high grade values at the most southerly exposure previously explored.

Sampling includes:

19.6 g/t gold and 3920 g/t silver

7.53 g/t gold and 794 g/t silver

Sampling was carried out in the area of mineralization previously identified as follows:

Surface grab sampling in the area of a historic trench that assayed up to 3910 g/t silver and 19.5 g/t gold.

It was also in the area of the above trench and drilling that intersected 1208 g/t silver and 26.54 g/t gold over 4.05 m.

Highlights of this 2019 sampling are as follows:

Sample Number Sample Type Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Lead % Zinc % DNK19-5 grab 19.6 3920 0.58 1.91 2.7 DNK19-7 grab 6.21 87.9 0.20 1.91 2.51 DNK19-10 grab 7.53 794 0.07 3.17 1.7 A19-258 1.1m chip 6.59 91.4 0.32 2.06 2.01

A sample of rusty quartz with no obvious sulphides was collected approximately 350 metres south (across a large snow patch) from the location of the above sampling. The sample which has significant gold and silver values, 0.5 g/t gold and 25.8 g/t silver was very likely taken from the area of structure extension to the south.

Float rocks in the projected area of the northern extension of the zone ( 1000 m north of the initial 2002 discovery) returned assays of 186.2 g/t gold and 40.9 g/t gold

The Company is also divesting of non-core properties that it has in the Stewart area of BC as well as having discussions with potential JV partners. The Company has returned the Crest property to the arm length vendor for acquisition cost plus exploration expenditures.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

