The "Prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder in 27 Major Markets 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), also referred to as social phobia is a long-lasting or overwhelming fear of social situations. The defining feature of the social anxiety is intense anxiety or fear of being judged negatively or rejected in social situations. Sufferers of social anxiety typically experience episodes of fear, for instance declining a job opportunity that requires frequent interaction with new people. Symptoms may be very extreme that they can disrupt daily life and can interfere significantly with daily routines, performance and social life. People with social anxiety are also at an increased risk for developing major depressive disorder and alcohol use disorders.

This report provides the current prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) across 28 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, China, Turkey, Mexico, Denmark, Egypt and South Korea, Argentina, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Austria split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for the disease include:

Feel nauseous or sick

Presence of rigid body posture, very little eye contact

Blush, sweat, tremble and a rapid heart rate

Self-conscious in front of other people and feel embarrassed or awkward

Panic attacks, where you have an overwhelming fear and anxiety

Clinical depression

Alcohol use disorders

Reason to buy

Able to quantify patient populations in global Social Anxiety Disorder market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Gain further insight into the incidence of the subdivided populations of Social Anxiety Disorder and identify patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on Social Anxiety Disorder prevalence

Identify sub-populations within SAD populations which require treatment.

Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number Social Anxiety patients.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Cause Of The Disease

Risk Factors Prevention

Diagnosis Of The Disease

Variation By Geography/Ethnicity

Disease Prognosis Clinical Course

Key Comorbid Conditions/Features Associated With The Disease

Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers

Additional Data Available On Request

Top-Line Prevalence For Social Anxiety Disorder

Features Of Social Anxiety Disorder Patients

Kessler Distress Scale Use In Social Anxiety Patients

Age Onset In Social Anxiety Patients

Sheelam Disability Scaled In Social Anxiety Patients

Abbreviations Used In The Report

Other Services Solutions

Reports Publications

Online Epidemiology Databases

Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database

References

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuxv7n

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005456/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900