Particle Counter Market Worth $580 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Particle Counter Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, to reach USD 580 million by 2024 from USD 340 million in 2019.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221564539

The Factors such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the Market, by type, in 2018

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing monitoring of cleanrooms for the semiconductor, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries; low cost of remote particle counters; and rising awareness of indoor quality monitoring.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Particle Counter Market"

212 - Tables

26 - Figures

198 - Pages

Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters applications market in 2018

The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the Particle Counters Market, by application, in 2018. Technological advances in industries such as pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.

Life sciences & medical device industries are the largest end users of the Particle Counters Market

In 2018, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=221564539

North America to dominate the Particle Counters Market during the forecast period

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. In the US, significant public-private funding and investments to support air pollution monitoring-based researches, faster adoption of technologically advanced particle counters among end users, and strong trend of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research are some of the key factors driving the market for particle counters. Moreover, growing stringent guidelines for pharmaceutical and food products; increasing demand for particle counters in applied markets such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, water & environmental monitoring testing; increasing public awareness to enforce strict air pollution monitoring and control regulations, and continuous government expenditure on air pollution monitoring and control are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the market in Canada during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the Particle Counter Market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Imaging (Dynamic), Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion (Dry, Wet), Industry (Pharma & Biotech, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Food, Research) - Global Forecast to 2022

Environmental Monitoring Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor Monitors (Fixed, Portable), Sensors, Wearables), Component (Particulate, Gas, Temperature, Noise), Sampling Method (Continuous, Active), Application - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/particle-counter-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/particle-counter.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg