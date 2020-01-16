Timberline Resources Corporation: Timberline Resources Drilling Confirms Porphyry Hosted Gold Discovery on the Paiute Project, Battle Mountain District, Nevada

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLR)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announced that its first two drill holes at the Paiute project in the Battle Mountain district of Nevada intercepted long intervals of disseminated gold mineralization in granodiorite porphyry and contact metamorphosed sandstone (Figure 1, Table 1). Both reverse circulation (RC) holes were terminated in mineralized, hard, silicified rock because of limitations of the drill rig. Timberline owns approximately 78% of the Paiute project in a Joint Venture ("JV") with Nevada Gold Mines, LLC.
Highlights:
PCRC 19-01 intercepted 125 feet (ft) (38 meters (m)) grading 0.36 g/t Au with associated pyrrhotite-pyrite-arsenopyrite in silicified, metamorphosed arkosic sandstone.
PCRC 19-02 intercepted multiple zones of gold mineralization in granodiorite porphyry and metamorphosed arkosic sandstone, including 40 ft (12 m) of 0.61 g/t , 80 ft (24 m) of 0.51, 25 ft (8 m) of 1.12 g/t, and 25 ft (8 m) of 0.48 g/t over its 710 feet (216 m) length and bottomed in mineralization.
Timberline's President and CEO, Steve Osterberg commented, "Our initial drilling at Paiute confirms the presence of a large, near-surface gold system. The target zones remain largely untested by drilling, and historical drilling (Table 2) intercepted significant gold at shallow (<500 ft; 150 m) depths, with several holes ending in gold mineralization."
EXPLORATION TARGETS
Gold-Silver Structural Zone Target: PCRC 19-01 bottomed in 160 ft (49 m) of silicified granodiorite porphyry with geochemical characteristics similar to that of PCRC19-02. The previously identified 2 km-long gold "Lone Tree-type" structural zone remains largely untested. The structural zone includes surface rock chip samples (see Figure 1 and Table 3) which previously returned multiple values greater than 1.0 gram per tonne ("g/t") of gold including two samples over 10 g/t gold and one sample with 42.9 g/t gold and 527 g/t silver (Table 3) (see press release dated May 24, 2018 @ http://timberlineresources.co/press-releases).
Gold Porphyry Target: PCRC 19-02 twinned and deepened historical hole ICBM-95-06, which intercepted porphyry-style gold mineralization in highly silica-altered, sulfide-poor (trace - 1% pyrite) granodiorite porphyry, and remains opened to depth The mineralization in PCRC 19-02 expands on multiple intercepts in nearby historic holes (Figure 2 and Table 2).
EXPLORATION PLANS:
The Paiute project has the potential for bulk-mineable, open-pit gold mineralization based on the thicknesses and grades drilled to date. The Company is acquiring historical IP/Resistivity, and magnetic survey data to guide future drilling of the largely untested structural zone and porphyry targets.
Figure 1. Paiute Project Geology and Primary Target Areas
Table 1. 2019 Drill Hole Assay Results
Drill Hole
From (feet)
To
Total (feet)
From
To
Total
Au
Ag (g/t)
As (ppm)
Ba (ppm)
S
PCRC19-01
295
420
125
89.9
128.0
38.1
0.356
0.4
673
266
1.5
including:
340
420
80
103.6
128.0
24.4
0.442
0.5
968
185
1.9
PCRC19-02
0
710 (TD)
710
0.0
216.4
216.4
0.271
0.5
72
849
0.3
including:
0
40
40
0.0
12.2
12.2
0.606
0.9
292
648
0.0
110
140
30
33.5
42.7
9.1
0.488
0.5
43
872
0.1
150
230
80
45.7
70.1
24.4
0.514
0.4
27
1123
0.2
190
215
25
57.9
65.5
7.6
1.123
0.6
12
1280
0.2
280
390
110
85.3
118.9
33.5
0.359
0.3
39
720
0.2
490
500
10
149.4
152.4
3.0
0.511
0.1
30
1070
0.2
525
545
20
160.0
166.1
6.1
0.340
0.2
20
598
0.3
555
600
45
169.2
182.9
13.7
0.198
0.4
20
828
0.4
610
640
30
185.9
195.1
9.1
0.400
1.0
33
1023
0.8
685
710
25
208.8
216.4
7.6
0.478
0.8
38
680
0.6
*True thickness of drill intercepts is unknown. **TD: drill hole total depth
Figure 2. Paiute Project Granodiorite-Porphyry Hosted Gold Target Cross-Section
Table 2. Summary of Historic Porphyry Hosted Drilling Gold Assay Results
Drill Hole
From (feet)
To (feet)
Total (feet)
From
To
Total
Au
ICBM 95-1
260
295
35
79.2
89.9
10.7
0.831
320
350
30
97.5
106.7
9.1
0.552
385
460
75
117.3
140.2
22.9
0.462
ICBM 96-3
45
65
13.7
19.8
6.1
0.431
345
370
25
105.2
112.8
7.6
0.497
405
415
10
123.4
126.5
3.0
1.000
480
580
100
146.3
176.8
30.5
0.962
ICBM 96-3C
221
246
25
67.4
75.0
7.6
0.626
455
465
10
138.7
141.7
3.0
1.276
475
505
30
144.8
153.9
9.1
0.609
996
1001
5
303.6
305.1
1.5
3.655
ICBM 96-4
340
370
30
103.6
112.8
9.1
0.683
ICBM 96-5
90
100
10
27.4
30.5
3.0
0.741
320
350
30
97.5
106.7
9.1
0.377
575
590
15
175.3
179.8
4.6
1.501
3899
10
180
170
3.0
54.9
51.8
0.695
3632
0
100
100
0.0
30.5
30.5
0.945
350
400
50
106.7
121.9
15.2
0.55
4062
30
60
30
9.1
18.3
9.1
0.460
220
260
40
67.1
79.2
12.2
0.644
4006
95
145
50
29.0
44.2
15.2
0.483
280
300
20
85.3
91.4
6.1
0.948
3206
210
280
70
64.0
85.3
21.3
0.493
*True thickness of drill intercepts is unknown. **TD: drill hole total depth
Table 3. Select Assay Results from Paiute Gold-Silver Structural Zone Target Surface Samples
SAMPLE
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
As (ppm)
Bi (ppm)
18PC-002
17.200
723.0
>10,000
8,200
18PC-003
0.609
20.5
>10,000
20
18PC-004
1.425
1.7
2,860
9
18PC-007
1.220
8.8
7,000
19
18PC-010
4.120
58.4
5,180
283
18PC-011
0.120
5.0
789
5
18PC-012
3.250
59.5
>10,000
242
18PC-017
42.900
527
>10,000
4,880
18PC-018
2.940
36.7
>10,000
500
18PC-019
10.400
80.0
6,920
583
18PC-020
1.820
6.4
>10,000
63
18PC-021
2.180
13.5
6,000
72
Note: Grab samples are selective and may not be representative of mineralization on the project. Analyses were performed by ALS USA Inc. using standard methods including 30 g Fire Assay/AA finish for gold with samples over 10 g/t completed with gravimetric finish. Other elements were measured by ICP-AES.
Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance: Samples of reverse circulation cuttings were collected at the drill rig at 5 feet intervals under the supervision of a Company representative and transported to ALS in Nevada for analyses. Samples were assayed for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish (ALS code Au-AA23). Samples were also assayed for a 48 multi-element using four acid ICP-MS (code ME-MS61).
Steven Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G., Timberline's President and Chief Executive Officer, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release. Mr. Osterberg is not considered independent of the Company as defined in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. Drill intercepts are reported as drill thicknesses; true widths of intercepts are unknown.
About Timberline Resources: Timberline Resources Corporation is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in Nevada. These include the Lookout Mountain joint venture project with PM & Gold Mines operated by Timberline and the Windfall project, both in the Eureka district, as well as being operator of both the Paiute joint venture project with Nevada Gold Mines, and the Elder Creek joint venture with McEwen Mining, both in the Battle Mountain district. All of these properties lie on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Timberline also owns the Seven Troughs property in Northern Nevada, which is one of the state's highest-grade former producers. Timberline has increased its owned and controlled mineral rights in Nevada to over 43 square miles (27,500 acres). Detailed maps and NI 43-101 estimated resource information for the Eureka property may be viewed at http://timberlineresources.co/.
Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".
Forward-looking Statements: Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of projects, and exploration potential. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Timberline Resources Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are no assurances that the Company will complete the earn-in on the Elder Creek project as contemplated or at all. Factors that could cause or contribute to risks involving forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the Company's business and other factors, including risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
