Timberline Resources Corporation: Timberline Resources Drilling Confirms Porphyry Hosted Gold Discovery on the Paiute Project, Battle Mountain District, Nevada

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLR)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announced that its first two drill holes at the Paiute project in the Battle Mountain district of Nevada intercepted long intervals of disseminated gold mineralization in granodiorite porphyry and contact metamorphosed sandstone (Figure 1, Table 1). Both reverse circulation (RC) holes were terminated in mineralized, hard, silicified rock because of limitations of the drill rig. Timberline owns approximately 78% of the Paiute project in a Joint Venture ("JV") with Nevada Gold Mines, LLC.

Highlights:

PCRC 19-01 intercepted 125 feet (ft) (38 meters (m)) grading 0.36 g/t Au with associated pyrrhotite-pyrite-arsenopyrite in silicified, metamorphosed arkosic sandstone.

PCRC 19-02 intercepted multiple zones of gold mineralization in granodiorite porphyry and metamorphosed arkosic sandstone, including 40 ft (12 m) of 0.61 g/t , 80 ft (24 m) of 0.51, 25 ft (8 m) of 1.12 g/t, and 25 ft (8 m) of 0.48 g/t over its 710 feet (216 m) length and bottomed in mineralization.

Timberline's President and CEO, Steve Osterberg commented, "Our initial drilling at Paiute confirms the presence of a large, near-surface gold system. The target zones remain largely untested by drilling, and historical drilling (Table 2) intercepted significant gold at shallow (<500 ft; 150 m) depths, with several holes ending in gold mineralization."

EXPLORATION TARGETS

Gold-Silver Structural Zone Target: PCRC 19-01 bottomed in 160 ft (49 m) of silicified granodiorite porphyry with geochemical characteristics similar to that of PCRC19-02. The previously identified 2 km-long gold "Lone Tree-type" structural zone remains largely untested. The structural zone includes surface rock chip samples (see Figure 1 and Table 3) which previously returned multiple values greater than 1.0 gram per tonne ("g/t") of gold including two samples over 10 g/t gold and one sample with 42.9 g/t gold and 527 g/t silver (Table 3) (see press release dated May 24, 2018 @ http://timberlineresources.co/press-releases).

Gold Porphyry Target: PCRC 19-02 twinned and deepened historical hole ICBM-95-06, which intercepted porphyry-style gold mineralization in highly silica-altered, sulfide-poor (trace - 1% pyrite) granodiorite porphyry, and remains opened to depth The mineralization in PCRC 19-02 expands on multiple intercepts in nearby historic holes (Figure 2 and Table 2).

EXPLORATION PLANS:

The Paiute project has the potential for bulk-mineable, open-pit gold mineralization based on the thicknesses and grades drilled to date. The Company is acquiring historical IP/Resistivity, and magnetic survey data to guide future drilling of the largely untested structural zone and porphyry targets.

Figure 1. Paiute Project Geology and Primary Target Areas





Table 1. 2019 Drill Hole Assay Results

Drill Hole From (feet) To

(feet) Total (feet) From

(meters) To

(meters) Total

(meters) Au

(g/t) Ag (g/t) As (ppm) Ba (ppm) S

(%) PCRC19-01 295 420 125 89.9 128.0 38.1 0.356 0.4 673 266 1.5 including: 340 420 80 103.6 128.0 24.4 0.442 0.5 968 185 1.9 PCRC19-02 0 710 (TD) 710 0.0 216.4 216.4 0.271 0.5 72 849 0.3 including: 0 40 40 0.0 12.2 12.2 0.606 0.9 292 648 0.0 110 140 30 33.5 42.7 9.1 0.488 0.5 43 872 0.1 150 230 80 45.7 70.1 24.4 0.514 0.4 27 1123 0.2 190 215 25 57.9 65.5 7.6 1.123 0.6 12 1280 0.2 280 390 110 85.3 118.9 33.5 0.359 0.3 39 720 0.2 490 500 10 149.4 152.4 3.0 0.511 0.1 30 1070 0.2 525 545 20 160.0 166.1 6.1 0.340 0.2 20 598 0.3 555 600 45 169.2 182.9 13.7 0.198 0.4 20 828 0.4 610 640 30 185.9 195.1 9.1 0.400 1.0 33 1023 0.8 685 710 25 208.8 216.4 7.6 0.478 0.8 38 680 0.6 *True thickness of drill intercepts is unknown. **TD: drill hole total depth

**see below section "Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance".



Figure 2. Paiute Project Granodiorite-Porphyry Hosted Gold Target Cross-Section





Table 2. Summary of Historic Porphyry Hosted Drilling Gold Assay Results

Drill Hole From (feet) To (feet) Total (feet) From

(meters) To

(meters) Total

(meters) Au

(g/t) ICBM 95-1 260 295 35 79.2 89.9 10.7 0.831 320 350 30 97.5 106.7 9.1 0.552 385 460 75 117.3 140.2 22.9 0.462 ICBM 96-3 45 65 13.7 19.8 6.1 0.431 345 370 25 105.2 112.8 7.6 0.497 405 415 10 123.4 126.5 3.0 1.000 480 580 100 146.3 176.8 30.5 0.962 ICBM 96-3C 221 246 25 67.4 75.0 7.6 0.626 455 465 10 138.7 141.7 3.0 1.276 475 505 30 144.8 153.9 9.1 0.609 996 1001 5 303.6 305.1 1.5 3.655 ICBM 96-4 340 370 30 103.6 112.8 9.1 0.683 ICBM 96-5 90 100 10 27.4 30.5 3.0 0.741 320 350 30 97.5 106.7 9.1 0.377 575 590 15 175.3 179.8 4.6 1.501 3899 10 180 170 3.0 54.9 51.8 0.695 3632 0 100 100 0.0 30.5 30.5 0.945 350 400 50 106.7 121.9 15.2 0.55 4062 30 60 30 9.1 18.3 9.1 0.460 220 260 40 67.1 79.2 12.2 0.644 4006 95 145 50 29.0 44.2 15.2 0.483 280 300 20 85.3 91.4 6.1 0.948 3206 210 280 70 64.0 85.3 21.3 0.493 *True thickness of drill intercepts is unknown. **TD: drill hole total depth

***Apart from recent sampling disclosed in Table 2, all other geochemical data are considered "historical" and may not meet NI43-101 standards. These data include historical drill information for which drill logs and assay certificates from industry standard laboratories are available.



Table 3. Select Assay Results from Paiute Gold-Silver Structural Zone Target Surface Samples

SAMPLE Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) As (ppm) Bi (ppm) 18PC-002 17.200 723.0 >10,000 8,200 18PC-003 0.609 20.5 >10,000 20 18PC-004 1.425 1.7 2,860 9 18PC-007 1.220 8.8 7,000 19 18PC-010 4.120 58.4 5,180 283 18PC-011 0.120 5.0 789 5 18PC-012 3.250 59.5 >10,000 242 18PC-017 42.900 527 >10,000 4,880 18PC-018 2.940 36.7 >10,000 500 18PC-019 10.400 80.0 6,920 583 18PC-020 1.820 6.4 >10,000 63 18PC-021 2.180 13.5 6,000 72 Note: Grab samples are selective and may not be representative of mineralization on the project. Analyses were performed by ALS USA Inc. using standard methods including 30 g Fire Assay/AA finish for gold with samples over 10 g/t completed with gravimetric finish. Other elements were measured by ICP-AES.



Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance: Samples of reverse circulation cuttings were collected at the drill rig at 5 feet intervals under the supervision of a Company representative and transported to ALS in Nevada for analyses. Samples were assayed for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish (ALS code Au-AA23). Samples were also assayed for a 48 multi-element using four acid ICP-MS (code ME-MS61).

Steven Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G., Timberline's President and Chief Executive Officer, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release. Mr. Osterberg is not considered independent of the Company as defined in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. Drill intercepts are reported as drill thicknesses; true widths of intercepts are unknown.

About Timberline Resources: Timberline Resources Corporation is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in Nevada. These include the Lookout Mountain joint venture project with PM & Gold Mines operated by Timberline and the Windfall project, both in the Eureka district, as well as being operator of both the Paiute joint venture project with Nevada Gold Mines, and the Elder Creek joint venture with McEwen Mining, both in the Battle Mountain district. All of these properties lie on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Timberline also owns the Seven Troughs property in Northern Nevada, which is one of the state's highest-grade former producers. Timberline has increased its owned and controlled mineral rights in Nevada to over 43 square miles (27,500 acres). Detailed maps and NI 43-101 estimated resource information for the Eureka property may be viewed at http://timberlineresources.co/.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".

Forward-looking Statements: Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of projects, and exploration potential. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Timberline Resources Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are no assurances that the Company will complete the earn-in on the Elder Creek project as contemplated or at all. Factors that could cause or contribute to risks involving forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the Company's business and other factors, including risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



For Further Information Please Contact:

Steven A. Osterberg

President and CEO

Tel: 208-664-4859

E-mail: info@timberline-resources.com

Website: www.timberline-resources.com

SOURCE: Timberline Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573194/Timberline-Resources-Drilling-Confirms-Porphyry-Hosted-Gold-Discovery-on-the-Paiute-Project-Battle-Mountain-District-Nevada