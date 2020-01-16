

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. retail sales and export and import prices for December and weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 11 are due at 8.30 am ET Thursday.



Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1167 against the euro, 109.97 against the yen, 1.3066 against the pound and 0.9616 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX