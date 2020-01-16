

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. retail sales and export and import prices for December and weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 11 have been released at 8.30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts following these data. While the greenback rose against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 1.1160 against the euro, 110.03 against the yen, 1.3053 against the pound and 0.9625 against the franc around 8.35 am ET.



