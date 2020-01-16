

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy said it moves forward with electric school bus program. The Electric school buses will enhance grid reliability, reduce emissions, provide cost savings to schools.



The company noted that phase one will bring 50 electric school buses to 16 localities within its Virginia service area by the end of 2020.



Phase two of the project would expand the program to bring at least 1,000 additional electric school buses online by 2025.



Phase three would set the goal to have 50 percent of all diesel bus replacements in Dominion Energy's footprint be electric by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030.



