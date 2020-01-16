Soulstring Media spots a substantial value opportunity in Soligenix, Inc.; Two near-term Phase 3 data releases can seize upon a $400 million drug market opportunity

Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage pharmaceutical company working to improve the current standard of care for numerous rare diseases through the development and commercialization of novel treatments, is nearing the release of topline data after completing final enrollment for SGX301, a pivotal Phase 3 trial targeting the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. A successful report may position the company for significant increases to shareholder value before the end of Q1 2020, and ultimately position the company to commercialize its first drug in a market that is estimated at a more than $200 million revenue opportunity.

The Phase 3 (FLASH) clinical trial is focused on the potential benefits of Soligenix's topical drug ointment SGX301, or synthetic hypericin, in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). CTCL is a rare type of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma that sits high on the list of conditions that has no current or effective drug treatment, pushing Soligenix to fill the demand to serve this unmet medical need. Further, a positive final data set from the SGX301 trial can position the drug to become the front-line standard of care option, replacing the often ineffective cancer treatments that involve the mutation of DNA, most of which are known to cause collateral damage, inclusive of skin damage, and even secondary cancers that must be treated again. Moreover, because there is no current front-line care nor cure for CTCL, doctors have been forced to focus purely on the management of the discomfort caused by the disease's painful skin lesions. SGX301 aims to change the course of treatment protocol.

And, with interim data demonstrating encouraging results, SNGX's SGX301 may be in the unique and sole position to offer a first-in-class method to manage this rare and uncomfortable disease.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUIWdMmYYYA

Soligenix Marking Path Toward Catalyst Moment

The coming trial completion and the announcement of SGX301's Phase 3 topline data is an important milestone for Soligenix. And, if final results mimic the interim data, which is powered at 90% statistical significance, the drug would likely be considered a revolutionary breakthrough in the treatment of CTCL, which affects an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 patients in the United States as of 2020.

The differentiation that most separates SGX301 from current, mostly symptom-relieving treatments is its expected effectiveness as well as its route of administration. According to Soligenix CMO Dr. Richard Straube, SGX301 works as a topically applied ointment which reacts to targeted fluorescent lights. These lights release a superoxide which works in a non-mutative method of action to destroy lesion cells while preserving the surrounding healthy cells. Moreover, the fluorescent light source is entirely non-carcinogenic, and this method of treatment, known as photodynamic therapy, is already well known and commonly utilized by dermatologists.

A primary advantage of SGX301 is the relative ease of how the drug is administered. The relatively simple process begins when the patient first applies the proprietary ointment to the CTCL-caused lesions, usually at home and approximately one day before visiting their physician. The 24-hour lapse allows the ointment to be absorbed by the unwanted cancer cells before visiting the physician, who then exposes the lesions to a precisely controlled dose of safe fluorescent light for roughly five to seven minutes. The combined procedure is aiming to confirm the efficacy of the SGX301 dosing during an initial six week observation period to test the effectiveness of the drug and assess the relative benefits compared to the current treatment methods that often involve cell mutation. The design of the trial established three distinct cycles, the first cycle being a double-blind study of approximately 170 patients to evaluate effectiveness in treating three selected lesions observed over six weeks. Soligenix recently announced the final dosing of patients in the study. Thus, the final weeks of observation are already in play.

Cycles two and three are unblinded and are intended to help researchers observe the long term effects and therapeutic value of SGX301 for a period of up to six months, with the first intermediate-stage evaluation done eight weeks after treatment. Secondary endpoints of the trial may help determine whether specific lesion characteristics respond differently to the SGX301 treatment, as well as evaluating the safety of the drug during extended periods of treatment.

It's important to note that the second and third cycles of the trial are intended to better understand the possible effects of extended treatment, and that a real-life application would generally be tailored in length based on patient response and severity of the disease. The investigators participating in this Phase 3 trial have been enthusiastic toward the interim data, noting that a successful trial outcome could position the drug as the front-line option for a disease that has primarily only symptom relief treatment available.

Perhaps the most significant benefit from an investor perspective is that based on a conservative estimate of 20,000 American and European patients having CTCL, an approved SGX301 could translate to an approximately $200 million revenue opportunity and, at the same time, face little to no competition.

As noted, Soligenix management has guided the market to expect the release of topline results during Q1 2020, with additional safety and efficacy data from Cycle Two and Three's extended treatment periods available soon thereafter.

Why Soligenix Now?

Although SGX301 may potentially become the front-line therapy in the treatment of CTCL, Soligenix is advancing several additional portfolio products toward hopeful marketing approval in the relative near-term. Investors appear to be enthusiastic as well, sending shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) considerably higher ahead of the potential value from an approved SGX301. Notably, there are several additional promising and developing opportunities within SNGX's product pipeline. The next catalyst may come from SGX942.

Soligenix's SGX942 program is also generating interest from both physicians and investors based on positive interim data targeting the treatment of oral mucositis, a critical yet unmet medical need that may also represent a more than $200 million market opportunity for Soligenix. The Phase 2 interim data from SGX942 demonstrated promising results during its proof-of-concept trial in 2015-16 when the drug was administered to 111 head and neck cancer patients.

The results showed that the drug provided a 67% reduction in the duration of severe oral mucositis compared to the placebo group and that for the patients at the highest risk for developing oral mucositis, the drug reduced the median duration of severe oral mucositis from 30 days (one month) in the placebo group to just ten days in the treated group. In addition to this 67% reduction in duration, the Phase 2 SGX942 study demonstrated a reduction in the median duration of ulcerative oral mucositis.

Another positive note from SGX942's clinical trials is that the drug has shown itself to be safe, offers minimal side effects, and the known data appears to indicate that those treated with SGX942 during their chemoradiation procedure experienced a higher rate of complete tumor resolution when compared to those in the placebo group.

Consequently, the results contributed to the most critical correlation of benefit that showed a positive trend ("P-value" of <0.1) in overall survival for SGX942 treated patients at one-year follow-up evaluations.

More Clinical Programs Equate To More Potential

In addition to the late-stage Phase 3 drug trials, Soligenix has continued the development and evaluation of its two bio-defense programs, ThermoVax, and RiVax, which have been financially supported through non-dilutive government grants and contracts. As with other programs within the company's portfolio, these products have also shown promise in their path to becoming potent treatments for important unmet areas.

The company's flagship bio-defense vaccine program, RiVax (using ThermoVax), is a heat-stable vaccine intended to create a strong defense against exposure to the lethal chemical ricin, an extremely hazardous toxin used in chemical warfare.

During a Phase 1a study, Soligenix demonstrated that its vaccine antigen, a mutated version of ricin toxin A chain with no biological activity, is non-toxic and able to induce an immunogenic response. The alum-adjuvanted RiVax was also shown to be safe and well-tolerated in a Phase 1b study in human volunteers. Notably, the antibodies induced through immunization with RiVax have demonstrated total protection from a lethal dose of aerosolized ricin in a rhesus macaques vaccine trial conducted in 2015.

Soligenix is expected to seek expedited FDA approval for the vaccine under the "animal rule" that relies on studies successfully conducted in animals, including non-human primates. The vaccine candidate has earned funding through non-dilutive grants awarded from the NIH (over $25 million thus far) and through an up to $24.7 million in contract entered into with the NIH in 2014.

Based on the encouraging data in an important sector, SNGX is also evaluating the opportunity to potentially apply for a priority review voucher (PRV), which can be a valuable asset to the RiVax program. Notably, these PRV's are transferable, and recent PRV's have traded hands in the biotech and pharma sector at values that exceed $100 million.

Synergistically within the company's portfolio, the therapeutic properties of RiVax are made available to patients through the use of the company's other developing product, ThermoVax. ThermoVax is a proprietary stabilizing technology that enables vaccines comprised of an aluminum salt adjuvant to be kept out of cold storage without the diminishing of the drug's potency. The elimination of the need for cold storage could prove to be an extraordinary achievement, contributing to multi-purpose applications and provide critically needed treatment in the battlefield, during extreme power-outage situations, and large scale triage situations. Also, the stabilizing effect of this technology could open new opportunities for physicians and clinics, inclusive of ease of storage and the ability to more easily create a national and strategic stockpile of essential vaccines.

ThermoVax has already shown demonstratively positive results with RiVax, the company's ricin vaccine, with data indicating that the ThermoVax technology is capable of providing potency protection for the RiVax vaccine for up to one year at 104° Fahrenheit. Additionally, ThermoVax demonstrated its ability to protect the potency of vaccine candidates to treat anthrax, HPV, and Ebola for up to twelve weeks at the same high temperatures.

Could 2020 Be The Breakout Year for Soligenix?

As final topline data from the SGX301 nears its release date in the coming weeks, and with data from the SGX942 trial expected by mid-2020, Soligenix could become extremely well-positioned to capitalize on what some analysts consider a more than $400 million combined market opportunity. And, more can come as the bio-defense programs mature through their trials.

And, although the stock tends to trade in correlation with comparative small-cap biotech stocks, Soligenix is starting to break from the trend and move consistently higher despite the slumping broader market conditions for biotech stocks. Since December, the shares in Soligenix are higher by more than 60%.

Moreover, from a cash-on-hand perspective, the company is well-positioned to move trials forward based on its non-dilutive government funding and from its current cash position of approximately $7 million as of its latest filing.

Most important, as long as Soligenix's portfolio continues to show that its treatments provide safe, effective, and long term treatment solutions to those who need it most, the company, and its investors, may benefit from a diverse clinical program that can drive shareholder value higher. Like most biotechs, results will dictate how the market will value Soligenix. But, if the known interim data acts as a clue, topline data may likely impress.

Hence, with at least two potentially catalyst proportioned events expected to be released within the next two to six months, Soligenix may be in the best position in its operating history to increase shareholder value and commercialize products that significantly improve quality of life for patients. And, a win for patients will likely result in a win for investors, as well. As always, do your due diligence, but it may be advantageous to keep Soligenix on your radar and consider catching it while you can.

Disclaimers: Soulstring Media Group and its parent company is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information posted on Soulstring Media Group, or its affiliated website, Soulstringreport.com, represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on available on Soulstring Media Group, and in its related newsletters, videos, and correspondence, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The contributors may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall Soulstring Media Group be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on Soulstring Media Group, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, Soulstring Media Group or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters and videos, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way be determined as a reliable determining factor for investment choices. Some contributors listed in this website are not affiliated with Soulstring Media Group. Stock quotes, crypto currency quotes and index information is provided by Trading View, TC 2000, and CoinDesk. Soulstring Media Group cannot provide assurance as to the validity or timeliness of quotes provided by secondary sources and directs users of posted information to conduct thorough research before acting on information that may be timely in nature. Soulstring Report produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, videos and popular investment newsletters covering small and micro-cap equity markets. Soulstring Media Group has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE, NASDAQ and OTC exchanges. The other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, videos and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Soulstring Media Group and its parent company receive monthly compensation by PCG Advisory for the preparation and release of video content, general research work, coverage of company news, and for editorial preparation and review for its clients. Soulstring Media Group has no direct financial relationship and has received no compensation from Soligenix, Inc. for any produced content. The non-sponsored written content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party company (the "Reviewer"). The reviewer, proofreader or final editorial approval may not be offered through a chartered CPA or Certified Financial Adviser. In some cases, the Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written, and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author per the procedures outlined by Soulstring Media Group. Soulstring Media Group is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents, or reports. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way. Video presentations may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties associated with the business featured. Investors are advised to always read the featured company's most recently filed for 10-K or 10-Q for information. We undertake no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstance or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Stock ownership disclosure: Author is LONG Soligenix stock.

