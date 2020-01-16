

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Import prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of December, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The report said import prices climbed by 0.3 percent in December after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in November.



Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said export prices dipped by 0.2 percent in December after rising by 0.2 percent in November. Export prices had been expected to show another 0.2 percent increase.



