PCT LTD (OTC Pink: "PCTL") announces a joint effort to market and distribute its wholly owned subsidiary's (PCT Corp.'s) Annihilyzer Infection Control System, clarifies the study period for the hospital trial and testing in the United Kingdom, and announces new healthcare market website.

PCT Corp.'s distributor/partner in the northeast, ACE Janitorial, has engaged an additional partner with many customers and expertise in supplying labor as a service company in the provision of cleaning and disinfecting systems and service in medical/healthcare/hospital facilities for the prevention of hospital acquired infections (HAI's). The combined effort is to further promote PCT Corp.'s Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems being deployed more quickly and to obtain more growth in this market. As a result of this new strategy, during the week of December 16th, 2019 PCT Corp. installed another Annihilyzer system in one of the Service Company's facilities as a phase one installation and recently the Service Company provided required quick response professional assistance to a northeastern area healthcare facility using PCT Corp.'s Annihilyzer System.

Gary Grieco, CEO of PCTL stated, "PCTL's civic goals include being a good business community member and we stand willing to offer help to reduce and/or prevent HAI's." Grieco further commented, "Oftentimes lending assistance causes more business opportunities to develop, but that's not the only reason we offer our professional staffs' assistance along with our equipment's solutions."

The efficacy and efficiency studies of PCT Corp.'s Annihilyzer Infection Control System, deployed in the United Kingdom, are slated to begin this week. Upon completion, comprehensive results are expected late in the 1st quarter or early in the 2nd quarter of this year.

PCT Corp. is in the process of moving away from the former healthcare focused website and is reinstituting the website into a domain name that better reflects its organizational structure now and for the future. Please visit www.pctcorphealth.com.

About PCT LTD

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting and tracking technologies products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for uplisting its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

