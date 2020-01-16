Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2PPW7 ISIN: CA28660W1014 Ticker-Symbol: 2LQA 
16.01.2020 | 15:05
Elixxer Ltd. Grants Stock Options

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Elixxer") (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELXIF) announces that it has granted stock options to purchase a total of 13,506,403 common shares of the Corporation to certain of its senior officers and directors and stock options to purchase 1,500,000 common shares of the Corporation to a consultant.

All of the options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and have a term of five years.

The options are subject in all respects to the terms of Elixxer's stock option plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Elixxer Ltd. (www.elixxer.com)

Elixxer Ltd. is a leading cannabis investment firm with a focus on the legal global cannabis market. Through its growing portfolio of investment companies, ELXR is building a transversal integrated organization of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. Elixxer Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELXIF).

For further information please contact:

President, John McMullen, +1-416-803-0698, john@elixxer.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

