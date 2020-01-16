The global shark meat market is poised to grow by USD 367.92 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 103-page research report with TOC on "Shark Meat Market Analysis Report by Product (Shark fin and Shark meat), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The growth in sustainable fishing practices and growing applications of shark parts are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Sea-cage aquaculture is susceptible to hazards such as jellyfish attacks, fish escapes, violent storms, transmission of pathogens and parasites, predators, and harmful algal blooms. This is driving the need for sustainable aquaculture practices such as land-based fish aquaculture. Land-based fish aquaculture is expensive in comparison to marine aquaculture but prevents hazards by eliminating interaction between the farmed fishes and the external environment by confining the fish to indoor tanks. The growing popularity of such sustainable fishing practices is encouraging more countries to invest in shark farms. Consequently, aquaculture has become the fastest-growing food production process on a global level. Thus, the growth in sustainable fishing practices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Shark Meat Market Companies:

ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO., LTD

ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO., LTD is headquartered in Taiwan and offers a wide range of shark products including shark bones, sharks cartilage, shark fins, frozen shark steak, shark fillet, shark powder, and chondroitin sulfate. The company also provides dried shark fins, dried shark meat, shark fillets, and frozen shark fillets.

Aquafin Trade, Inc.

Aquafin Trade, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers a range of seafood products including, cephalopod, pelagic fishes, shell fishes, salmon and tuna fishes. The company also provides dogfish back and fins.

East Coast Seafood, LLC

East Coast Seafood, LLC is headquartered in the US and offers a range of seafood products including, lobsters, scallops, fishes and other seafood items. The company also provides fresh dogfish cape shark fillets; fresh dogfish backs; frozen dogfish cape shark fillets; frozen dogfish backs; frozen dogfish belly flaps; and frozen dogfish fins tails.

Sea to Table, Inc

Sea to Table, Inc is headquartered in the US and offers a range of seafood including Gulf of Maine redfish, Alaska sockeye salmon, Atlantic winter skate, Alaska Coho salmon, Northwest Pacific cod, Wild Gulf shrimp, Atlantic spiny dogfish, Atlantic sea scallops, and West Coast dover sole. The company also provides Frozen Atlantic Spiny Dogfish Fillets.

WENZHOU HAIDELI SHARK PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

WENZHOU HAIDELI SHARK PRODUCTS CO., LTD. is headquartered in China and offers shark products including DRIED SHARK SKINS, FROZEN SHARK FINS, FROZEN SHARK SKINS, FROZN OR DRIED SHARK BONE, DRIED SHARK FINS, and DRIED SALTED SHARK MEAT. The company also provides dried shark skins and frozen shark fins.

Shark Meat Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Shark fin

Shark meat

Shark Meat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

