Panda Green today said delays acquiring the necessary approvals were responsible for holding up its critical HK$1.79 billion lifeline but the deadline for completion had originally been put back to coincide with publication of the results of a debt restructuring proposal which ultimately tempted less than a third of note holders.Is Beijing getting cold feet when it comes to bailing out its heavily-indebted solar companies? State-owned China Huaneng Group Hong Kong Ltd walked away from its proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in indebted solar project developer GCL New Energy Holdings in November ...

