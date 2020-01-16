Company Headquarters to Be Relocated to the Island Nation of Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) ("Minerco" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has been acquired by a specialized investment firm. The Company plans to immediately enter into the psilocybin "Magic Mushrooms" market, targeting the multibillion-dollar space in the research and development of potential psychiatric medicines, while relocating the Company's headquarters to Jamaica.

Mushrooms InterNational Enterprises or MINE, is positioned to become the world's first publicly traded company in the business of developing, marketing and distributing psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms or psychedelic mushrooms.

The Company anticipates relocating its corporate offices to Jamaica, where the country does not have any laws labeling magic mushrooms as illicit drugs. In fact, Jamaica is at the forefront in furthering research into the healing powers of magic mushrooms and how they can be safely applied towards medicinal purposes. This, following the launch of the world's first magic mushroom research center, located at the University of the West Indies in Mona, Jamaica.

"With this acquisition, we look forward to research, growing and production of our psilocybin "magic mushroom". Our goal is to find the most effective strategies in producing and extracting the psilocybin from within the mushrooms," stated Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc.

Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE), which was acquired by psilocybin research and investment firm Mushrooms International Enterprises, is emerging as the world's first publicly traded company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms.

