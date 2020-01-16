As from January 17, 2020, subscription rights issued by Hoylu AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until January 29, 2020. Instrument: Subscription Rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: HOYLU TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013647781 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 188672 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from January 17, 2020, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Hoylu AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HOYLU BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013647799 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 188673 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.