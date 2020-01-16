Converters Expo South To Provide Solutions To Daily Converting Challenges

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Next month hundreds of contract manufacturers and product developers will meet with leading vendors to discuss converting challenges at the 3rd annual Converters Expo South. This leading industry event will offer new solutions from over 90 vendors to a record breaking number of registered attendees during the one-day gathering taking place Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"After only two years of holding this event we have seen considerable growth, because buyers and suppliers are finding that this show is uniquely helping those in the converting industry throughout the region find solutions to their daily challenges," said Glen Gudino, Group Publisher for BNP Media's Packaging Group. "We look forward to bringing together manufacturing partners, to check out testing and prototyping equipment, meet with producers of disposables and learn the latest in flexo printing and packaging next month in Charlotte."

The exhibit floor will be open from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm and will include a complimentary lunch buffet and happy hour, giving attendees the perfect opportunity to network with fellow converting specialists and suppliers. The show floor will feature over 90 exhibiting companies including Platinum Sponsor Pinnacle Converting Equipment, and Bronze Sponsors BST North American/AccuWeb, Inc., Paper Converting Machine Company and Valley Grinding & Mfg., as well as other leading vendors including, Siemens Industry, Double E, Emerson/Branson Ultrasonics Corp., Parker Hannifin, and others. For the most up to date list of vendors, click here.

For the full agenda, click here and to register to attend click here. The Advance Rate of $70 expires January 29 and the registration rate is $100 after January 29. BNP Media is looking to add additional space to the sold out exhibit floor. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Converters Expo South is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo taking place April 29-30, 2020 at Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI and Global Pouch Forum taking place June 16-18 in Rosemont, IL. Packaging Strategies has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Converters Expo South

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573219/Converters-Expo-South-To-Provide-Solutions-To-Daily-Converting-Challenges