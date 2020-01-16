DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Share Scheme Awards and Adjustments At its meeting on 15 January 2020, the Remuneration Committee made awards under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") which included the notifiable awards set out below. All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' ordinary and 4p 'B' ordinary shares. The calculation of the awards was based on the closing price as at 14 January 2020, being GBP9.61 for 'A' shares and GBP0.961 (notionally) for 'B' shares. At the same meeting, the Remuneration Committee granted options under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme ("ESOS") which included the notifiable awards set out below. The options granted are over 40p 'A' ordinary shares and the option price was based on the closing price as at 14 January 2020, being GBP9.61. An award amounts to a contractual right to acquire an interest in shares, provided the director remains an employee at the third anniversary of the grant (the normal vesting date), and only to the extent that the performance condition attached to the scheme is met. These criteria are based on a sliding scale which may result in less than the full award vesting. As explained in the circular dated 6 September 2019 issued to shareholders in connection with the Return of Capital following the Disposal of the Fuller's Beer Business, the Remuneration Committee also adjusted awards subsisting under the LTIP on 1st October 2019 (being the record date for the for participating in the Return of Capital) to reflect the value the participants would otherwise have received. The price used to determine the additional number of shares was the closing 'A' share price on 1 October 2019 (being GBP11.975) less the per share value of the Return of capital (being GBP1.25). This amounted to GBP10.725 for A ordinary shares under award and GBP1.0725 for B ordinary shares under award. The adjustments included the notifiable awards set out below. Finally, the Remuneration Committee also adjusted the award made in August 2019 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan on the same basis as for the LTIP above. The adjustment included the notifiable award set out below. Enquiries: Severine Bequin 020 8996 2073 Company Secretary Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Identification code A shares - GB00B1YPC344 B shares- unlisted b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) A shares Share Price B shares Share Price LTIP22 45,785 GBP9.61 114,464 GBP0.961 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated As above volume Price As Above e) Date of the 15/01/2020 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A ordinary Shares of 40p each instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Identification code A shares - GB00B1YPC344 B shares- unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Adjustment of existing award under Fuller, Smith & Tuner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Original Increase A Share Original Increase B Share number in the Price number in the Price of A number for the of B number for the shares of A purpose shares of B purpose under shares of under shares of award under adjustm award under adjustm award ent award ent LTIP20 36,595 4,265 GBP10.725 91,489 10,663 GBP1.0725 LTIP21 40,000 4,662 GBP10.725 100,000 11,655 GBP1.0725 TOTAL 76,595 8,927 191,489 22,318 d) Aggregated information As Above Aggregated volume As Above Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 15/01/20 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Shares of 40p each instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Adjustment of existing award under Fuller, Smith & Tuner P.L.C. Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Original number Increase in the A Share Price

January 16, 2020 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

of A shares number of A for the under award shares under purpose of award adjustment DBP19 4,424 515 GBP10.725 d) Aggregated information As Above Aggregated volume As Above Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 15/01/20 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Adam Councell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial Initial notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Identification A shares - GB00B1YPC344 code B shares- unlisted b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) A shares Share Price B shares Share Price LTIP22 28,844 GBP9.61 72,112 GBP0.961 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated As Above volume Price As Above e) Date of the 15/01/20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Adam Councell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial Initial notification/Amend ment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A ordinary Shares of 40p each financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the Option granted under the Fuller Smith & transaction Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) A shares Share Price ESOS19 3,121 GBP9.61 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated volume As Above Price As Above e) Date of the 15/01/20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial Initial notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Identification A shares - GB00B1YPC344 code B shares- unlisted b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) A shares Share Price B shares Share Price LTIP22 13,735 GBP9.61 34,339 GBP0.961 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated As Above volume Price As Above e) Date of the 15/01/20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial Amendment notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Identification A shares - GB00B1YPC344 code B shares- unlisted b) Nature of the Adjustment of existing award under Fuller, Smith & Tuner transaction P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) Original Increase A Share Original Increase B Share number in the Price number in the Price of A number for the of B number for the shares of A purpose shares of B purpose under shares of under shares of award under adjustm award under adjustm award ent award ent LTIP20 4,883 569 GBP10.725 12,209 1,422 GBP1.0725 LTIP21 1,237 144 GBP10.725 3,094 360 GBP1.0725 TOTAL 6120 713 15,303 1,782 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated As Above volume Price As Above e) Date of the 15/01/20 transaction f) Place of the Outside of a trading venue transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial Initial notification/Amend ment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

