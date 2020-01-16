Seaborn Networks: Seaborn announces high capacity connectivity to key global internet exchange locations

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020, a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic subsea fiber optic cable systems (Seaborn), announced today new high capacity connectivity from their Seabras-1 IP Network directly into key global IX locations;



Amsterdam - AMS-IX now live (January 6, 2020)

Frankfurt - DE-CIX now live (January 6, 2020)

London - LINX now live (January 6, 2020)

San Jose - Equinix IX (SV1) live by end of January 2020

Los Angeles - CoreSite Any2 IX (LA1) live by end January 2020

Ashburn - Equinix IX (DC4) live by end January 2020

"We continue to see tremendous growth across our high-quality IP Network as we develop new and innovative connectivity options for our customers through our transit and peering fabric or by enabling direct, high capacity connectivity to our IX partners," said Seaborn COO Andy Bax. "Through these high capacity IX connections, we want our customers to enjoy remote peering services across an ever-growing number of strategic global exchanges. January is just the start of this exciting expansion of our IP network and we look forward to announcing more global exchanges for Seabras-1 being on-net for Seaborn shortly."

About Seaborn Networks

Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo and New York. Seabras-1 is the only direct POP to POP system between São Paulo and New York metro, offering the lowest latency route between the B3 exchange in São Paulo and the trading exchanges of New Jersey. Seaborn's industry leading service delivery and performance combined with our new IP and Ethernet service offerings broadens our solutions driven approach and commitment to always exceeding the service expectations of our customers. For more information, please visit www.seabornnetworks.com . Follow us on Linked In .

