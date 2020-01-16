Correction refers to Security name and Short name. Marked in bold below. At the request of Erik Penser Bank, Botnia Exploration Holding AB's equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 17, 2020. Security name: Botnia Exploration teckningsoption 1 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: BOTX TO1 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013512001 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 187526 ---------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 6.50 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Botnia Exploration Holding AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: December 4, 2020 - December 18, 2020 March 17, 2021 - March 31, 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 29, 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.