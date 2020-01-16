KALRAY: ERWAN MENARD, DIRECTOR OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND APPLICATIONS MODERNIZATION SOLUTIONS AT GOOGLE CLOUD, JOINS KALRAY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Grenoble - France, January 16, 2020 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, today announced that the Board of Directors of the company has appointed Erwan Menard, among the world's leading experts in Storage for Cloud and Enterprise businesses, as an independent Board Member. Erwan, 46, based in California-USA, provides the company with strategic expertise on storage and infrastructure technology in cloud and data centers, which support Kalray's ambitions in this market.

Erwan Menard is currently leading Google Cloud's Infrastructure and Applications Modernization portfolio of solutions. Previously, he was the CEO of Elastifile, a start-up providing scalable enterprise file storage solutions for the Cloud, acquired by Google in 2018. Previously, Erwan has been President & COO at Scality, a provider of software-defined cloud storage solutions, where he led the company's growth phase to becoming a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader. Prior to Scality, Erwan Menard served on various executive positions at DataDirect Networks, a provider of massively scalable high-performance storage systems for Big Data, Hewlett-Packard and Alcatel-Lucent.

"Erwan's expertise and market understanding in Data Center and Cloud, especially in storage and network infrastructure technology, is extremely valuable to Kalray", said Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray.

"The Board is delighted to welcome Erwan Menard and looks forward to his strategic contributions to Kalray's next phase of growth in the new generation of Data Centers", said Gilles Delfassy, Chairman of the Board of Kalray.

"Transformation of Data Centers along with the continuous need to accelerate processing create a significant opportunity for innovative intelligent processors such as Kalray's MPPA®", said Erwan Menard. "I am delighted to join Kalray's Board of Directors and eager to contribute to Kalray's growth and success."

The Board of Directors now has 9 members, including 3 independent members.







Next publication:

January 22, 2020: H2 2019 business report







ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. A genuine technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors are able to intelligently analyze a vast quantity of data on the fly and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be largely deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as in healthcare equipment, drones and robots. Kalray's offering spans both processors and global solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'Énergie Atomique", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray addresses a broad spectrum of customers including server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com







